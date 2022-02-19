Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Row over hijab disrupts voting at polling booth in Madurai

The hijab issue had its resonance in the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu on Saturday when a polling agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to women voting with their faces covered at a booth in Melur municipality in Madurai district.

Polling officers and polling agents of all other parties, including ruling DMK and principal Opposition AIADMK, did not agree with the objection raised by Girirajan, the BJP agent, following which voting at the booth was disrupted for 30 minutes. He raised the issue when a woman wearing a hijab was inside the booth.

After the intervention of the police, Girirajan was sent out of the polling station and another BJP functionary replaced him as the party’s polling agent for the booth. A video of Girirajan, holding the voter's list in his hand, shouting at the officers for allowing women to vote with their hijab. “How do we know their face? Can you match the picture on the voter's list with that of the people (women) who come to vote?” Girirajan is heard asking.

Also Read | Urban civic polls: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu amid tight security

The video also shows officers and polling agents objecting to Girirajan’s action and asking him to cool down. As the BJP functionary showed no signs of relenting, police asked him to leave the booth following which voting resumed.

The incident took place at a polling booth in ward no. 8 of the Melur municipality in Madurai when scores of Muslim women wearing hijabs were waiting outside the booth to cast their vote. State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Palanikumar said action will be taken against those who object to women with hijab exercising their franchise.

The incident comes close on the heels of a major controversy in Karnataka over schools and educational institutions asking girls to remove their hijab.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: