Tamil Nadu varsity removes Arundhati Roy's book on Maoists from syllabus after ABVP's protest

Removal of celebrated writer Arundhati Roy's book “Walking With the Comrades” based on her visit to Maoist hideouts in the country from the syllabus of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli following objections raised by ABVP has led to a major row in Tamil Nadu.

The book which was part of the curriculum for the third semester of the M.A. English course, under Commonwealth Writing since 2017 has now been withdrawn after ABVP sent a representation calling it an “anti-national” subject. The decision by Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani was subjected to criticism by leaders from DMK, Left, and Congress which decried that removal of the book was the “first step towards” saffronising education in Tamil Nadu.

“Those in power and politics deciding which is an art and which is literature and what students will learn will lead to the destruction of our diversity,” DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted. DMK Deputy General Secretary and former Union Telecom Minister A Raja wondered whether the state government has “mortgaged” universities owned by it to the Centre.

Madurai MP and noted writer Su Venkatesan also questioned the V-C's “unilateral move” and said any decision on the syllabus will have to be taken jointly by committees that are appointed for the purpose.

The author herself said she was glad that her writings were taught for several years and that she never knew that it was part of the syllabus at the university.

“...oddly enough I was more happy than sad because I had no idea that it was in the curriculum in the first place. I am glad it has been taught for several years. I am not in the least bit shocked or surprised that it has been removed from the syllabus now,” she said in a statement.

“This narrow, shallow, insecure attitude towards literature displayed by our current regime is not just detrimental to its critics. It is detrimental to millions of its own supporters. It will limit and stunt our collective intellectual capacity as a society and a country that is striving for a place of respect and dignity in the world," Roy added.