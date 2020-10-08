Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 death toll breaches 10,000-mark, case tally touched 6.4 lakh

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 death toll on Thursday crossed the 10,000 mark with 68 more fatalities, while the case tally touched 6,40,943 with 5,088 fresh infections.

The 10,052 deaths as on date includes Chennai's 3,351, Chengelpet 584, Tiruvallur 573, Coimbatore 479, Madurai 395, Salem 365, Kancheepuram 341, a health department bulletin said, adding the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

With more recoveries (5,718) than fresh cases, the number of those cured increased to 5,86,454 and the active cases were 44,437, it said.

As many as 87,341 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and cumulatively 80,44,447 specimens have so far been examined in 190 COVID labs in the state. Over a span of three months, Tamil Nadu has added 8,352 deaths and the death toll stood at 1,700 on July 8 and as on June 8 and May 8, the fatalities were 286 and 40 respectively.

A 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were among the 68 fatalities today and in total 60 had co-morbidities and eight no chronic illnesses.

Out of 6,40,943 cases, the state capital accounted for 1,78,108, Chengelpet 38,487 and Coimbatore 35,933.

Of the 5,088 new cases, Chennai logged 1,295, Coimbatore 448, Chengelpet 363 and Salem 362.