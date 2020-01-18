Tasleem, others file nomination for Mayoral election in Mysuru

JD(S) Corporator Tasleem has filed a nomination paper for Mayor position at Mysuru City Corporation office here. Tasleem, representing Ward 26, submitted papers to Council Secretary Rangaswamy.

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, former mayor R Lingappa, JD(S) leader, also former corporator KT Chaluvegowda were present. Meanwhile, some other corporates also filed nomination papers for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts for Mysuru. The election is scheduled for 11.30 am.

While Taslim of JD(S) and Geethashree Yogananda of BJP filed papers for Mayor post. Shridar of Congress and Shantamma Vodivelu of BJP have filed nomination for Mayor and Deputy mayor posts respectively.

JD(S) and Congress have decided to continue their alliance in MCC. There are 73 members and the magic number of 37.