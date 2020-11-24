Tejasvi Surya accuses KCR of obstructing him from paying homage to Telangana martyrs at Osmania University

Tension prevailed at the Osmania University gates on Tuesday morning when Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya and accompanying BJP cadres were allegedly obstructed by the police from entering the campus.

Surya, the Bangalore South MP, is campaigning in Hyderabad for the Telangana BJP candidates in the GHMC election fray. He took part in road shows in few areas of Hyderabad on Monday.

The BJP leader alleged that the gates of the prominent university were closed at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's behest.

Amid a melee, the barbed wires and barricades were removed by the BJP activists, who then along with Surya marched to the iconic Arts College building. He then addressed the party supporters assembled there.

“We wanted to pay respects to the Telangana movement's martyrs at the Osmania University. But KCR has closed its gates. BJYM reopened it and marched inside to salute Telangana's heroes,” Surya said.

However, DCP East Zone M Ramesh claimed that “the police has not stopped anyone at the OU gate.”

“Their programme went on smoothly and the law and order situation is peaceful,” the IPS officer said.

Surya lashed out at the TRS establishment stating that “Telangana is not a private jagir (estate) of the KCR family.”

While KCR was the leading political face of the Telangana agitation, the OU campus, in the heart of Hyderabad, was the epicenter of the students' movement for statehood.

Surya accused that KCR had promised to make the state a Bangaru (golden) Telangana but that “only the TRS party men have amassed wealth. The youth have been shortchanged.”

“Telangana has become all about KC Rao, KT Rao, Harish Rao, Kavitha Rao. The common public get nothing,” the BJP MP said in reference to the CM's son, nephew and daughter who are in prominent positions in the government and the party.