Telangana COVID-19 cases now five; Andhra Pradesh positive cases remain at one

Telangana has reported one more case of Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the total positive cases in the state to five.

The first one – a 24-year-old Dubai-Bangalore returned techie recovered and was discharged last week.

The fifth confirmed positive case, on Tuesday, is an Indonesian citizen, Telangana health authorities said.

The second positive case is a woman, with a travel history to Italy.

P3 is from the Netherlands and P4 is from Scotland.

“No one in the state is affected locally,” health minister Etela Rajender said further informing that none among the persons who came in contact with the above five have tested positive so far.

All four patients are under treatment in the state-run Gandhi hospital.

The Dubai person came in contact with 88, Italy - 42 and the Netherlands individual 69 – the tests on all these people came negative. “11 each that P4 from Scotland and P5 from Indonesia contacted are being tested while we are ascertaining if they met anymore,” Etela said.

Arvind Kumar, principal secretary of municipal administration who returned from the US last week told DH that he is under self-isolation at home as a precautionary protocol, though he tested negative for the virus. “I am operating from home,” he said.

Precautionary measures would be taken at entry points into a state like from Maharashtra which reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Till now, 66182 foreign returned passengers were screened at the Hyderabad airport and 464 tested for Covid-19. 221 persons are in quarantine centres in Vikarabad and Dhulapalli near Hyderabad whereas 1238 are home quarantined.

“People coming from China, Italy, Iran, Germany, France, Korea, Spain and UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait etc., countries would be quarantined even without symptoms,” the minister said.

Telangana has equipped six labs for COVID-19 tests.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Nellore man who returned from Italy continues to be the only positive case, out of 100 samples tested till date. Results of nine are awaited.