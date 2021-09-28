Telangana gets respite from rains brought on by Cyclone Gulab

Telangana received respite from rains on Tuesday, after a day of incessant downpour due to Cyclone Gulab.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government had announced a statewide holiday for offices, schools and colleges anticipating rain related troubles for the public.

However, only light to moderate rainfall has occurred that too in a few places, an IMD official told DH. The capital city Hyderabad, where the civic body machinery was put on high alert, too was largely spared from rains.

But people living along the Musi in low lying areas of Hyderabad were cautioned as water from the two upstream reservoirs was released into the river.

India Meteorological Department said that the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’) spread over north Telangana on Monday had moved further westwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and surroundings.

“It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours. The system is likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around 30 September and there is likelihood of it further intensifying into a depression over northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” IMD Tuesday afternoon bulletin said.

