Telangana IPS Association takes exception to BJP MLA's comments against DGP

The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday condemned an allegedly "irresponsible and highly derogatory comment" made by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao against State DGP Anjani Kumar in reference to the detention of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao," the IPS Association said in a release.

"Such an irresponsible statement from a legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up," the release said.

Speaking to news channels, Raghunandan Rao slammed the detention of Sanjay Kumar and the fact that it was done after midnight and without informing him about the reasons.

"It is very painful if a person is arrested after midnight without informing the case in which he is arrested. Police have the power to make a preventive arrest. Keeping an MP in detention without saying why the arrest is being made and which police station he is being taken to is totally against the Constitution," he said.

Sanjay Kumar was taken into custody by police from his residence in Karimnagar city in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers.