Telangana says Srisailam project constructed for hydel power

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has rejected Andhra Pradesh's request to stop power production at the Srisailam project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has been complaining to the Centre and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that Telangana is producing hydel power at the Krishna basin projects “resulting in precious water wasted into the Bay of Bengal due to the surplus at Prakasam Barrage.”

The objection was particularly for Srisailam. Reddy said that Telangana using the reservoir water for power generation will cause severe distress to the drought-prone Rayalaseema, Nellore, Prakasam districts and also Chennai city, dependent on Srisailam waters for drinking and irrigation needs.

On Monday, Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Irrigation Department, wrote to chairman, KRMB stating that the original purpose of the Srisailam project, sanctioned by the planning commission in 1963, was power production.

Also read — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana back to sparring over Krishna waters; police deployed amid tense situation

The first Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal also held Srisailam as a hydroelectric project without envisaging diversion of water to another watershed, the official stated in the letter.

“Water supply systems in Telangana are predominantly dependent on lift irrigation schemes requiring huge energy inputs during the Kharif season. As such, there is currently a severe power exigency in the state. Further, the process of power generation at Srisailam will ensure the transmission of sufficient waters to the Nagarjunasagar project, which is critical for meeting the agriculture and drinking water needs of Telangana,” Kumar said.

Telangana has sought a full board meeting of KRMB later this month to discuss issues between the two states like the revision of water sharing for the current water year, “steps to stop AP's construction of illegal Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIS), Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal”, excess diversions from Pothireddypadu.

In another letter to the Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Telangana official has requested the expert appraisal committee of the river valley projects not to consider Andhra Pradesh's request for environmental clearance for RLIS.