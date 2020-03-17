Telangana: Woman found murdered in same police zone as 'Disha'

In a scene reminding the young vet's gruesome rape and murder case in November, the naked body of a woman with the smashed face was found under a culvert under the same Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits on Tuesday, at Tangadapalli village in Chevella Mandal near Hyderabad.

While some media reports claimed the woman was a software engineer, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy told DH that her identity “has to be established.”

“She is still unidentified. We are checking the cases of missing persons from the surrounding areas to verify who she is.”

When asked if she was raped and murdered like “Disha”, Reddy said, “We have to wait for the medical report to ascertain that aspect too.”

“Disha” was raped on November 27 near Shamshabad and her burnt body was found under a bridge at nearby Chatanpally the next day morning. The four accused in her case were later shot dead near the same spot on December 6, in what the police claimed to be “an encounter” when the accused tried to flee.

Chatanpally and Tangadapalli fall under the Shamshabad Zone of the Cyberabad Police.

“We do not think she is a software engineer. But we are close to cracking the case,” Cyberabad commissioner V C Sajjanar told DH.

The woman’s body found near their village has scared the locals.

Meanwhile, a sitting of the Supreme Court judge-appointed three-member inquiry commission probing “the encounter” planned on March 23rd and 24th has been suspended because of the COVID-19 situation.

The decision was taken since the Telangana High Court, from where the commission operates, has restricted the court hearings and entries into premises because of the virus threat.