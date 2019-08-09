Ten more deaths in rain-related calamities in Kerala

Three persons were killed and several suspected to be trapped under the debris at Puthumala at Meenanagadi in Wayanad following a major landslide on Thursday afternoon.

Over six other death cases were reported from various parts of Kerala on Friday morning. Total death toll over the last few days crossed 20. Red alert is prevailing in four districts, heavy rains were forecast across the state till Sunday.

Rescue workers could reach the landslide spot in Putthumala only by Friday early hours as it is a very remote area and roads to the area destroyed. Most of the victims were plantation workers.

About 70 houses, a church, a temple and some shops were damaged. Local people expressed fears that about 40 persons were missing. But local police said that many had shifted from the locality earlier owing to the rough weather. The three deceased were identified as Lizi, Benny and his son. Benny's wife Marykutty was also suspected to be among those trapped under the debris. About 100 acres of land were suspected to be damaged in the landslide.

Some people who were rescued said that the landslide came with a heavy sound from the hilly areas and they hardly managed to escape with minor injuries. About ten persons were brought to a hospital at Meppadi. Revenue department officials were trying to remove other people in nearby landslide-prone areas to as relief camps.

At Edavanna in Malappuram district, four members of a family of one Unais were killed after their house got destroyed by a landslide. At Iritty in Kannur district one person, identified as Joy, drowned. At Sreekandapuram, many two-storey houses were also reported to be under water. The area was totally isolated.

Two persons, identified as Muhammed Haji and Sherif, were reported to have drowned at Kuttiyadi in rural parts of Kozhikode. At Vadakara in Kozhikode four persons were missing. At Mannarkkad in Palakkad, a minor tremor was also reported.

Nedumbaserry airport in Kochi was closed for operations till Sunday in view of the floods. Train services were also disrupted in many parts of the state owing to floods and uprooting of trees.

A total of 315 relief camps were opened across the state till Friday morning and over 20,000 persons were shifted to the camps. While NDRF and fire and rescue services were carrying out the rescue operations at many places, four army teams were expected to reach the state soon. Fishermen were also reportedly joining the rescue operations at many places.

Red alert sounded in nine districts

In a fresh alert issued at 10 a.m. on Friday, the IMD sounded Red Alert in nine districts of Kerala. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod are the nine districts where extremely heavy rains were forecast. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a high level meeting of disaster management officials to make the preparations.