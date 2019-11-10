Tension at church in Kerala over funeral

Tension prevailed at a church in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after a section of devotees protested against the cremation of the body of the member of another parish at the church's cemetery.

A section of believers of the St Joseph's Church at Palayam in the city protested against cremation of a member of another parish in the city, Vettucaud parish, at the cemetery of the St. Joseph's church. They alleged that a priest allowed the funeral service by taking bribe.

The paucity of space for cremating bodies of the members of the parish was the reason cited for the protest.

After the protest mounted, the church authorities held talks and assured that the body would be shifted soon.