Thiruvananthapuram mayor rebuffs nepotism charge

Rajendran hogged the limelight in 2020 by becoming the mayor at the age of 21

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 06 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 21:47 ist
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation mayor Arya Rajendran. Credit: Special Arrangement

Denying nepotism charges, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation mayor Arya Rajendran has urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe to find the source of a letter being circulated on social media.

According to the letter purportedly written by the mayor to CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, the mayor sought a list of candidates for recruitment to the 295 daily wage posts, including that of doctors and nurses, at the corporation.

Rajendran who called on the Chief Minister on Sunday told reporters that she did not sign any such letter. Hence she urged the Chief Minister to order a probe to find its source. She also said that she suspected that it was part of an ongoing bid to defame her as well as the corporation.

CPI(M) state leadership also backed Rajendran considering her stand that she did not give such a letter. The state government also decided to carry out the appointments to the posts through employment exchange.

Meanwhile, Congress and the BJP reiterated the demand for her resignation.

BJP also plans to take up the matter with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Rajendran hogged the limelight in 2020 by becoming the mayor at the age of 21. She is the youngest mayor in the country.

India News
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
CPI(M)

