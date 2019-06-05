Threat call to Union minister, cops detain one

An anonymous caller made a threat to the life of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The call was received by Kozhikode city police commissioner A V George on Tuesday night. A police probe is already on and a person is learnt to be in police custody. Prima facie it was a hoax call, said the police.

Muraleedharan, who is the lone member with Kerala roots in the new ministry, has been residing at Kozhikode over the last many years.

Police sources said the anonymous caller informed about a bomb planted at the BJP office and warned Muraleedharan to be cautious. The number used for the call was found to be belonging to a central excise official, who claimed to be ignorant about it.

The excise official had earlier lodged a complaint with the police saying his mobile phone number was being used without his knowledge. The police is now probing the SIM card cloning angle.