Threat to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 15 2019, 18:31pm ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2019, 19:35pm ist
A threat to the life of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been raised in a letter in the name of Kabani Dalam of the CPI (ML).

The threat assumes significance in the wake of the recent killings of Maoists in three different encounters in Kerala, the latest being at Agali forest in Palakkad district where four Maoists from the Western Ghats zone were killed.

The letter, received at the Vadakara DySP office in Kozhikode, said that  Vijayan would be given a befitting reply for killing seven Maoists.

The intelligence wing of police has spruced up vigil in the wake of the letter. The chief minister is already having a tight security cover.

