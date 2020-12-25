Three held from Bengaluru in instant loan apps harassment case; accounts holding Rs 87 crore frozen

The Hyderabad police has arrested three people from Bengaluru for their involvement in the instant loan apps harassment case.

The arrests are in continuation of the cyber crime police probe of the atrocities of the app based loan company's managers and tele-calling agents.

On Monday, cops raided several call centres in Hyderabad and Gurugram functioning on behalf of four companies – Liufang Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hotful Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Pinprint Technologies and Nabloom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., with suspected registered offices at Bengaluru. They had then arrested 11 executives.

Taking the investigation to Bengaluru, the police traced two call centres in HSR Layout and apprehended K Eswar, admin of Anniu Pvt Ltd, native of Kurnool, Madhusudhan and Satish Kumar, managers at Truthigh Pvt Ltd.

These two call centres, now closed down, were found to have employed nearly 350 tele-callers, while the centers at Hyderabad had 600 and Gurugram 500 callers.

42 instant loan applications are handled by the said four companies, while more such apps are operated by several other companies.

27 cases were registered till now at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad alone, in the loan app harassment crime.

“Till now, 350 virtual/bank accounts were recognized in razorpay payment gateway relating to the above mentioned companies and approximately Rs 87 crore in the said accounts is frozen,” a police official said.

Telangana police is repeatedly requesting the public not to download the instant loan apps, “as they also collect customer's valuable information and misuse in future.”