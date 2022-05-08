Thrissur Pooram to be celebrated on May 10

Thrissur Pooram, one of the major temple festivals of Kerala, will be conducted in full scale after two years on May 10.

The highlight of this year's event is that a woman would be leading the fireworks of one section, which is considered to be for the first time in the history of Thrissur pooram.

Forty-one-year-old Sheena Suresh, who is leading the firework display of Thriuvambady devaswom, received the 'Poruthu', a wick used for lighting the fireworks, on Sunday as part of the sample firework at the Vadakkunnathan temple. A native of Thrissur, Sheena's first husband died in a firework mishap nearly 20 years back.

The major event of the pooram, which is the parading of elephants at the Thekkinkadu ground of the Vadakkunnathan temple by Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady groups and the display and exchange of displayed colourful umbrellas and other decoratives, will be held on May 10. It will be accompanied by a percussion performance by hundreds of performers. The fireworks that will follow would last till the early hours of May 11.

During the last two years, the pooram was restricted only to minimum rituals owing to Covid. Hence a heavy crowd is expected this year and hence elaborate arrangements were being made. The event is also used to attract foreign tourists.