TN Assembly passes resolution against Mekedatu project; condemns Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against Karnataka for “unilaterally” allotting funds for constructing a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery without the concurrence of co-basin states and without obtaining necessary permission from the Union Government.

The resolution, which was supported by all parties including principal opposition AIADMK and BJP, also urged the Union Government “not to “grant environmental and technical or any other clearance” required for going ahead with the multi-crore reservoir project.

The resolution moved by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan also contended that the Karnataka Government’s action was against the 2007 final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict.

After the resolution was passed with support from all parties, Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu will take every step that is needed to stop Karnataka from executing the project, which he said, will affect farmers of the state.

“The House places its strong condemnation to the Karnataka Government’s action of allotting money for executing the Mekedatu reservoir project without obtaining necessary permission from the Union Government and not getting the concurrence of co-basin states,” the resolution read.

“This is a sensitive issue for both the states. Hence, the House calls upon the Union Government to advise Karnataka not to go ahead with construction of any reservoir across Cauvery without the concurrence of the co-basin states and permission of the Union Government,” the resolution added.

The resolution also urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) not to consider Karnataka’s detailed project report of the Mekedatu scheme which was not part of the Supreme Court verdict. “The House supports all the actions that the Tamil Nadu government will take to stop Karnataka from going ahead with the project to protect the interests of the farmers of the state,” the resolution read.

Moving the resolution, Durai Murugan wondered when will the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka come to an end. While seeking the support of all political parties for the resolution and reinforcing the need to “speak in one voice”, the Water Resources Minister also expressed the hope that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will respect the “democratic traditions” by not going ahead with the project.

“Bommai’s father went to the Supreme Court against the arbitrary dismissal of his democratically-elected government. He was true democrat and stood for the principles. I am sure his son Basavaraj Bommai will also respect the democratic traditions,” he said.

Representatives from various political parties asked Stalin to consider leading an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the problems that a new reservoir across River Cauvery in Karnataka would bring to farmers of the state.

