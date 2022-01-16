TN closes schools for classes 10-12 till January 31

TN closes schools for classes 10-12 till January 31 over rising Covid-19 cases

The state government also announced that it has postponed the examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 scheduled from January 19

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 16 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 19:02 ist
A file photo of school students sanitising their hands in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo

As Covid-19 cases increase rapidly in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday for students from classes 10 to 12 till January 31. A press release from the government said the revision exams scheduled to be held from January 19 are being postponed. 

The government’s announcement comes as the state continues to add over 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases a day. 

“Due to Covid-19 spread, physical classes for standard one to nine have been suspended and physical classes are being conducted only for class 10, 11 and 12. Due to increasing cases and in the interest of the students, classes for 10, 11, and 12 are also being cancelled,” the press release said. 

The government had resumed physical classes for standard 9 to 12 in September. And it opened the schools for other classes in November.

