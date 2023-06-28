Judicial custody of Senthil Balaji extended till Jul 12

TN court extends judicial custody of Minister Senthil Balaji till July 12 in money laundering case

On June 14, Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 28 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 19:33 ist
Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. Credit: Facebook/V.Senthilbalaji

A court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.

The minister appeared before Principal Sessions court judge S Alli through video conference from Kauvery hospital.

The judge, who enquired about the health of the arrested minister, extended the custody of Senthil Balaji till July 12.

Read | Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at Chennai hospital

On June 14, Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Later, he was admitted to Omandurar government hospital here after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during investigation.

The Principal Sessions Court judge, who visited Senthil Balaji in the hospital, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Subsequently, Senthil Balaji was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

 