TN Dalits deny claims of conversion to Islam: Report

Days after Tamil Nadu's Dalit organisation claimed that around 3,000 Dalits would be converting to Islam in a protest against government's apathy towards them, changed their stance on Monday.

The residents of Nadur village rubbished these claims, according to a report by the Indian Express.

“We are all Hindus, we have no plans to convert. We don’t know who spread this news, Kali, a 50-year-old farm labourer told Indian Express.

Tamil Puligal Katchi (TPK), the Dalit organisation had claimed that nearly 3,000 to 25,000 Dalits, including relatives of those killed in the December 2 wall collapse incident, were willing to convert to Islam in the first phase of January 5.

Read: Over 100 Dalits to convert to Islam over Govt 'apathy'

However, after the villagers denied the claims, TPK changed their stance. "We do not have access to the village due to the police. They may be embracing Islam later. On January 5, at least 300 Dalits will embrace Islam at Mettupalayam," The Indian Express quoted M Ilavenil of TPK.

Last month, Nadur village faced a wall collapse incident, in which 17 people died. Since then the Dalits have been demanding action under the SC and ST Act.

Tamil Nadu CM, Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the kin killed in the wall collapse.