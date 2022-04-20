TN govt will never compromise on Governor’s security: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that his government will “never compromise” on the security of Governor R N Ravi and that necessary protection will be provided to him responding to allegations by opposition parties that the Governor came under attack from protesters in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Making a statement in the assembly, Stalin said that the police took necessary action to ensure that the Governor’s convoy passed without any incidents on his way from Thirukadaiyur to Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday despite protests organized to show black flags to him. He also said the police have already slapped cases against those who threw black flags at a convoy vehicle and that necessary action will be taken under the law.

The Tamil Nadu police ensured security for Governor during his Tuesday visit by deploying over 1,000 policemen who were supervised by a team of officers under the Central division IG. The team consisted of two DIGs, six SPs, six additional SPs and 54 inspectors, Stalin said.

Also Read | No animosity towards Governor Ravi, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

“To say that stones were hurled, and flags were thrown at the Governor’s convoy is a baseless allegation. The truth is that the police erected barricades to keep the protesters under control. Though the protests were held democratically, the government ensured proper security. The government will not compromise on Governor’s security,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also referred to a letter written by the Governor’s ADC to DGP Sylendra Babu in which he has said, “fortunately, Hon’ble Governor and the convoy passed unarmed.”

Stalin’s statement in the Assembly came after AIADMK and BJP alleged that the Governor’s security was compromised on Tuesday. Before Stalin could reply, members of the AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout from the House.

Seeking to turn the tables, Stalin said it was funny to note former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had remarked that he heard about the Thoothukudi police firing from TV news, is talking about the law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also asked the AIADMK to think about the attack on the then Governor M Chenna Reddy in 1995 and the assault on former Election Commissioner of India T N Seshan. “After four AIADMK MLAs orchestrated the attack against Chenna Reddy, the then government had moved a resolution seeking his recall. Such incidents took place under the AIADMK rule,” Stalin said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: