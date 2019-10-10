Traditional, folk arts performances treat for Modi, Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping will get a glimpse of India’s rich cultural, music and dance tradition during his nearly one-hour road journey from this metropolis to the ancient port city of Mamallapuram near Chennai to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Xi will receive welcome at 35 locations across the 50-km route from ITC Grand, the five-star super deluxe luxurious property where he will stay Friday night, to Mamallapuram via the IT Corridor that houses some of the biggest software firms in the world.

From the traditional Bharatanatyam, Nagaswaram, the folk art of Mayilattam, Thapattam and Karakattam to the Nashik dhol and Kerala’s very own chenda melam — India’s cultural prowess will be at rich display as artists would perform the dance and folk arts.

Besides professionals, the government has roped in students from the state-owned music college and fine arts college to perform at various vantage points in the city. After getting a ceremonial welcome at the Chennai Airport, Xi will take the road to reach ITC Grand Chola, located at a distance of 5 kms. The 5-km stretch has been beautified with LED lights and walls are painted with drawings symbolising India-China friendship and roads being re-laid.

Performances of Bharatanatyam and Nagaswaram would enthral the Chinese President before he hops onto his luxurious car specially brought from his country.

More than 6,000 people, including students, would perform various dance forms and give a rousing welcome to the Chinese President along the 5-km route. An arch made of banana tree and sugarcane symbolising the Tamil traditions has been erected at the entrance of the five-star luxury hotel.

At the entrance, Xi will be accorded a ceremonial and traditional welcome by artists and staff of the hotel. On his way from the hotel to Mamallapuram, where he will be welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arjuna’s Penance, Xi will get a glimpse of Chennai and India’s music forms.

While Nagaswaram will be performed outside the hotel, it will be Karakattam and drums in Saidapet, while Thapattam at Gandhi Mandapam and sendai melam on the IT Corridor, also know as Rajiv Gandhi Salai.