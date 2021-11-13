Train services hit as rain pounds south Kerala; red alert for Thiruvananthapuram

Many parts of south Kerala, mainly state capital Thiruvananthapuram, received heavy rains since Friday night leading to disruption in road and rail services on Saturday.

As per the weather forecast, the heavy rains could last for two days and parts of south and central Kerala may receive more than normal rainfall in the next two weeks owing to formation of low pressure. While a red alert was sounded in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, orange alert was sounded in five districts on Saturday and in six districts for Sunday. No major casualties were reported.

Train services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil route were affected owing to landslips over the railway track at three spots. Several trains were cancelled partially and couple of trains fully cancelled. Road transport was partially disrupted at various parts of the outskirts of the district as water level in rivers breached the banks.

Heavy rains were continuing in the hilly parts of the district and families at landslide and landslip prone areas were shifted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that owing to chances of landslides and landslips a high alert was being maintained at hill areas and tourist spots.

