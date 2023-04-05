Translocation plan of Kerala wild jumbo triggers fresh row

The move to translocate a wild elephant that frequently entered human settlements of Chinnakanal in Idukki to Parambikulam in Palakkad has triggered a fresh row with the locals raising concerns.

An expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court has suggested that the elephant be translocated to Parambikulam after tranquillizing it.

The wild elephant is known as ‘Arikomban’ (‘Ari’ meaning rice and ‘Komban’ meaning tusker) as it often steals rice. It also frequently attacked ration shops in the locality and killed many people over the years. The forest department’s decision to capture and tame the jumbo also faced opposition from rights forums which moved court against it. Subsequently, the court quashed the forest department’s plan and constituted an expert committee to suggest alternative measures.

On Wednesday, the expert committee suggested that the elephant be translocated to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and a court order in this regard was awaited.

The panel’s decision has not gone down well with the people of Parambikulam region. Local MLA K Babu said he would convey the people’s concerns to the government. Around 600 families are residing close to the Parambikulam reserve. “Officials of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also working in the region. Hence translocating a rogue elephant to the region triggers concerns,” he said.

The forest department plans to fix a radio collar on the wild elephant before translocating it.

Meanwhile, a petition to release two other wild elephants that were recently captured from Palakkad and Wayanad districts was also under the court’s consideration, along with a plea to release five tigers kept captive. The petitioners said that there was no provision in law to tame wild elephants and tigers.