Triaging, fever camps, car ambulances: How Chennai is fighting Covid

After her swab samples returned positive for Covid-19, 35-year-old Banu was taken to a Covid Screening Centre run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) near her residence in Chennai's Ayanavaram.

Since she had taken her six-year-old along, Banu was given priority – her oxygen levels were checked, X-ray of the chest taken, blood samples collected, and she was taken to a doctor for assessment.

The doctor suggested Banu get herself checked in to a Covid Care Centre due to low haemoglobin levels, though the Covid-19 infection was “very mild.” But the 35-year-old requested the doctor to allow her quarantine at home since she did not want to leave her two minor children, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Within two hours, Banu was back home. She has now completed the quarantine period, and is waiting for her exit swab test.

This triaging method of categorising patients immediately after they test positive for Covid-19 has won laurels from many as this reduces the load on hospitals and doctors who can focus all their energies on patients needing their attention. The city, which was witnessing a high number of cases for about a month, is currently showing signs of reduction.

Triaging helps rational allotment of beds

“Triaging has helped in rational allotment of hospital beds, and patients getting appropriate treatment as per their condition. The distribution of patients has ensured that the patient whose conditions warrants get hospitalised, and those who do not need admission, quarantine at home. This has prevented overcrowding at hospitals,” Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health, Tamil Nadu Government, told DH.

When Banu left the screening centre, she was given the mobile number of a temporary staff member who could be reached in case of an emergency or doubt.

“The woman picked my call all the time and answered my questions very patiently. And she came home to check my oxygen levels every day. I panicked at one point, but the assistance from the woman helped me calm down,” Banu told DH.

When the oxygen levels of 64-year-old Karunanidhi dipped below 95 on the fourth day of his home quarantine, he was shifted to a nearby government hospital in Tiruvallur district within a few hours where he was put on oxygen support for a couple of days.

21 triaging centres in Chennai

Dr Alby John, Deputy Commissioner (Health), GCC, told DH that 21 triaging centres, including a 24/7 facility at the sprawling Island Grounds, functions in Chennai to ensure that the beds available for Covid-19 patients are optimally utilised. As many as 251 doctors and 500 nurses are involved in the triaging process.

“We have now begun doorstep triaging for patients who are below 45 years of age. Health care staff go to their place and check their vitals including oxygen level and conduct a single breath test among others. Those above 45 years of age are taken to triaging centres where we take x-rays and conduct blood investigations,” the bureaucrat said.

The triaging method reduced pressure on hospitals in the city and helped patients who needed admission the most get bed in health care facilities. Besides the triaging method, the fever camps and field supervisors helped reduce the number of cases in the city. “Fever camps are conducted across the city, while field supervisors visit every household and check for symptoms. We have now launched tele-counselling facilities to get in touch with those who are under home quarantine. On Monday alone, 51,000 calls were made,” John added.

Car ambulance facility

Another initiative of the GCC that has caught the attention of other cities is the 'car ambulance facility' that is used to transport stable patients from their homes to hospitals or Covid Care Centres. 186 of the 251 'car ambulances' planned are already on the roads helping hundreds of patients, leaving 108 ambulances for the needy.

“108 ambulances have oxygen support, and with even patients who do not need oxygen support using them, we thought it was time to ensure that there was a separate mode of transport for stable patients. The car ambulance facility is now a success,” John said.