Hyd: Posters show 'clean' leaders after 'Raids' wash

'True colours': BRS mocks BJP with posters showing leaders washed 'saffron clean' after 'raids'

Kavitha is likely to join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe on Saturday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 11 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 11:34 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Posters featuring leaders who made a 'clean' switch to BJP from other parties also featuring BRS MLC K Kavitha, were put up in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The posters had an array of political leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia, alongside Kavitha, with the caption 'True colour never fades', insinuating that after raids, leaders were inculcated into the saffron cult, but Kavitha's 'colours' remained 'true'.

Several Opposition leaders have dubbed BJP as a 'washing machine' wherein leaders' cases get washed away.

Kavitha is set to join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe on Saturday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

She was summoned to join the probe on Thursday, but she wrote a letter seeking more time after which her questioning was postponed for Saturday 11 a.m.

On Friday, she also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and said that she never met former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and her name was unnecessarily being dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in Delhi Excise matter which allegedly paid a kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

India News
Indian Politics
Hyderabad
BJP
BRS
K Kavitha

