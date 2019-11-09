TSRTC Million march turns violent

Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse agitating TSRTC employees here on Saturday when a large number of protestors including women defied the restrictions imposed by the police and attempted to arrive at Tank Bund on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad.

The employees arrived there to take part in the Million March protest. However, police refused to give permission to the march and erected barricades and shut down the tank bund. When the agitators tried to defy restrictions police cane charged, resulting in dozens of the protesters sustaining injuries.

One of the RTC workers fainted. The police rushed him to hospital. Several prominent leaders of RTC employees unions and politicians were taken into preventive custody.

Apart from RTC employees and their families, students from Osmania University and several colleges in the city and leaders of all opposition parties and people’s organisations planned to take part in the march on Tank Bund.

The historic Tank bund witnessed similar scenes during the million march in the thick of Telangana agitation.