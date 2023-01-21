TTD probes alleged drone visuals of Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has initiated a probe after a short video of aerial footage said to be taken from a drone flying over the Tirumala temple emerged on social media.

No flying objects are allowed over the Lord Venkateshwara temple, according to the Agama sastras.

The footage, apparently moving from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple opposite the main shrine towards West Mada Street — has aerial views of the temple gopurams and Ananda Nilayam.

After the video went viral and devotees expressed concerns, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said they had initiated a thorough probe.

“No such incident occurred before, at least in the recent past. A social media video giving the impression of the temple visuals taken with the help of a drone camera came out on Friday. Our vigilance-security wing has promptly initiated an inquiry and found that a Hyderabad-based firm has posted the video. We have initiated criminal proceedings against them, too,” Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy said that they are also sending the footage for forensic analysis.

“We are also verifying if it is actually a drone-taken footage or some still, old photos were morphed to give a false impression and mislead pilgrims. The facts could come out in 3-4 days, and we will provide clarity to all the devotees,” he said.