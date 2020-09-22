Tunnel to ease Kerala-Karnataka road connectivity through Wayanad

With restrictions in acquiring forest land posing a major hindrance to the development of the popular Thamaraserry ghat road between Kozhikode and Wayanad, a tunnel road through the forest is being developed as an alternative.

The alternative road will reduce the distance and travel time along the route, which is a major stretch connecting Kerala and Karnataka. The 6.8 kilometre tunnel will be the third longest tunnel road in the country.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has begun the survey and field investigation for the tunnel road began on Tuesday. Kerala government has included it in the recently announced 100 day action plan, and a formal announcement of the project by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected next month. The Rs 658 crore project is being financed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

According to government sources, the tunnel road will reduce the distance between Kozhikode and Wayanad by around 30 kilometres. Moreover, the frequent traffic disruptions in the the Thamaraserry ghat road due to land slide and traffic blocks caused by frequent movement of heavy goods vehicles could be avoided with the alternative path. At times, traffic blocks along the ghat road used to extend for hours.

The proposed tunnel will run between Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode and Meppadi in Wayanad. It will be a two-lane road. Approach roads and bridge also form part of the project. At least three to four years might be required for the construction.

The Konkan Railway Corporation was roped in for the project considering their expertise in tunnel construction. The corporation had prepared four alignments for the tunnel road, from which the Anakkampoyil - Meppadi route was selected. Difficulties in getting forest land for developing the Thamaraserry ghat road prompted the government to consider the tunnel route and the feasibility study was conducted in 2014.