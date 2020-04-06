Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 12:42 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

 Two coronavirus deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll in the state due to the disease to three, the government said on Monday.

The state also recorded 14 new cases since Sunday night, taking the tally to 266.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has risen to three, a bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department said.

Five patients had recovered in the last few days and were discharged from hospitals.

As such, the number of active cases now stood at 258.

The latest bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Monday said a 64-year old man in Anantapuramu, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 1 upon his return from Mecca, died in hospital on April 4.

Another 55-year-old in Machilipatnam too died due to coronavirus on April 4. His was a case of local transmission as he returned by train from Odisha late last month and was admitted to the government hospital on April 2.

The state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said in a release on Monday that this man was an asthma and bronchitis patient.

Kurnool district topped the state list with 56 patients followed by SPS Nellore with 34.

