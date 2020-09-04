Two injured as crude bomb explodes in Kerala

Two youths suffered serious injuries while allegedly making crude bombs in Kerala's Kannur district.

The incident, which took place at Kathiroor in the district on Friday afternoon, assumes significance as a political tension was prevailing in the state over the last few days following the twin murder of DYFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly by Congress workers.

Congress offices across Kerala have been attacked following the twin murders.

One of the injured was said to be a CPM activist who was exonerated in a political murder case. Sources said, his hands have been severely injured in the explosion.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the bomb explosion exposed the preparation being made by the ruling CPM to unleash tension in the state. The CPM is suspected of targeting many BJP-RSS workers in Kannur district, he said.