Two missing women killed in suspected acts of human sacrifice in Kerala

Two women reported missing from Kochi in Kerala are suspected of having been murdered in two separate acts of human sacrifice for black magic.

Three persons, including a couple, have been held by the police and efforts to trace the bodies are progressing.

The two women were reported missing from different parts of Kochi in June and September. A probe into the missing complaints lodged by their relatives led to suspicions that the two were brutually murdered in black magic rituals for prosperity by a couple at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

Police sources said that efforts to recover the bodies of the two were ongoing. Details of the incident would be revealed officially only after the conclusion of the investigation.

According to sources, the arrested couple suspected to be involved in black magic have been identified as Bhagawal Singh and Laila, while police have also held another person, identified as Mohammed Shafi, for supplying the women for human sacrifice and posing as a black magic practitioner.

Efforts to recover the bodies from the premises of the house of the couple at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta are ongoing.

Rosely, a native of Thrissur, and Padmam, hailing from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, have been identified as the victims. Rosely, 52, had been missing from Kalady near Kochi since June and Padmam, 50, had been missing from Kadavanthra in Kochi from September 26. Their relatives had filed missing persons complaints.

As per information from police sources, Shafi, who is a native of Perumbavoor near Kochi, approached the couple through social media by posing as a black magic practitioner and offered them prosperity through black magic rituals. Shafi himself lured the women, who hailed from weak financial backgrounds, by offering attractive remuneration for acting in a pornographic film.

Rosely was initially taken to the couple's house in August and brutally killed. Her blood was sprinkled on the premises of the house and the body buried. Later, Padmam was taken to the couple's house in September and also murdered in a similar manner, said sources.

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P Satheedevi expressed shock over the incident.