UGC warns students against distance learning in Annamalai University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students again taking admission in any programme offered by the Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu through distance learning mode, saying the varsity doesn't have required approvals from the higher education regulator.

"It has come to the notice of UGC that Annamalai University is running the distance education programmes and admitting students in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes without approval of UGC in gross violations of all conditions laid down under the UGC (Open and Distance learning) Regulations, 2017 and its amendments from time to time and UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programme and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

According to norms, no higher educational institution can offer any open and distance learning programmes and admit learners unless they are granted recognition by the Commission.

"The Annamalai University was only recognised to offer any programme in ODL mode till academic session 2014-15 and no further recognition has been accorded to it to offer any programme through ODL mode. Accordingly, all ODL programmes offered by the university now are invalid and the university is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same.

"General public, students and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in any programme offered by Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu through ODL mode. Taking admissions in such programmes may jeopardise the career of students, in absence of required recognition," Jain said.

There was no reaction available from Annamalai University on the issue.

