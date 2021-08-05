Unrest in IUML in Kerala after ED notice to party supremo in black money probe

All is not well with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala with differences among party top leaders over an Enforcement Directorate probe into the alleged black money deal of the party's mouthpiece coming out in the open.

With the ED serving a notice to party supremo Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal in connection with the probe, his son and party youth wing leader Sayyid Moyeen Ali Shihab Thangal accused party senior leader and MLA P K Kunhalikutty for the alleged fiscal mismanagement. In a dramatic development, some followers of Kunhalikutty abused Moyeen Ali while the press conference was progressing.

IUML is a key coalition party in the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. With 15 of the 41 MLAs, it is also the second largest party in the UDF.

The ED probe concerns a money laundering allegation involving party Malayalam mouthpiece 'Chandrika'. The petitioner alleged that Rs 10 crore black money was deposited in the newspaper's bank account following demonetisation.

The issue has been now raked up by dissident IUML activist K T Jaleel, who is now a left-front MLA and former minister in Kerala. Jaleel said that Kunhalikutty was the real culprit and that he betrayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. Jaleel also alleged that black money was deposited in bank accounts of Kunhalikutty's son at a party controlled cooperative bank in Malappuram district.

Moyeen Ali said that his father was now under stress over the issue and is in hospital. He also said that Kunhalikutty was dealing with party funds over the last many years. Finance director of the party mouthpiece was a close confident of Kunhalikutty, he said.