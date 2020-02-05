Uproar in LS over Hegde’s comment

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed uproar over the comment made by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Ananth Kumar Hegde on the struggle for independence led by Mahatma Gandhi.

The MPs of the opposition Congress demanded an apology from Hegde and staged a walkout.

Adhir Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of insulting Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP hit back, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi, stating that it had been following the principles of “real Gandhi”, while the Congress had been following the “fake Gandhis like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.

“We, people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real 'bhakts'. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of 'nakli' (fake) Gandhis like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, responding to the leader of the Congress. The Congress MPs were not convinced and staged a walkout.