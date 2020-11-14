V K Sasikala bereaved after brother's death

Sasikala is presently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in connection with a graft case

  Nov 14 2020
Brother of former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala passed away after a cardiac arrest. Credit: PTI Photo

Brother of former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, TV Sundaravadanam, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, sources said.

The 78-year-old Sundaravadanam is also the father-in-law of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader and independent legislator TTV Dhinakaran.

Sources close to the family said Sundaravadanam was not keeping well for some time and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.

His last rites are slated to be held at Thanjavur on Sunday, they added. 

Sundaravadanam's wife had deceased before him. Sasikala is presently lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in connection with a graft case. 

