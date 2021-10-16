V K Sasikala visits Jaya memorial after four-and-a-half years

Ousted AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Saturday visited the memorial of her friend and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for the first time in four-and-a-half years, setting off intense speculation about her staking the claim for the party’s leadership.

Sasikala’s visit to the memorial comes a day before the AIADMK enters its golden jubilee year on Sunday. The vehicle of the long-time aide of Jayalalithaa had a flag of AIADMK on it and hundreds of supporters welcomed her along the route from her residence in T Nagar to Marina Beach where the memorial is located.

After paying respects to Jayalalithaa at the memorial, Sasikala said she poured her heart out to her long-time friend and expressed the hope that MGR and Jayalalithaa will bless the party in the future. “Everyone know the reason why I came here so late. I don’t want to talk about the past. Whatever burden I was carrying in my heart for 5 years, I poured them before her...I told her about everything that happened,” she said.

The AIADMK said Sasikala’s visit will have no impact on the party. “Every day a lakh people visit Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) memorial, and she (Sasikala) is just one among them. There is no need to talk more about the visit,” she said.

