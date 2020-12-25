Vaikunta Ekadasi fervour at Tirumala temple

The Tirumala hills reverberated with the chanting of Govinda nama as the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations were held in great splendour at the Tirumala temple on Friday.

Chief justice of India S A Bobde is among the devotees who had the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara through the Vaikunta Dwaram, opened annually on the auspicious day.

The procession of Sri Malayappa Swamy flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on his swarna ratham (golden chariot) pulled by women devotees and women employees of the TTD through the four Mada streets, has enthralled the pilgrims.

Visitors were permitted in limited numbers this time because of the ongoing pandemic. The auspicious Vaikunta dwara darshana would be allowed for 10 days this time, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the decision to provide 10 day long Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to devotees this year was following prolonged consultations with Jeeyar swamis, agama shastra advisors and pontiffs of various mutts across the country.

The temple board had faced flak for extending the entry, which according to some was in arbitrary alteration of traditions, and reducing the significance of the celestial event.

TTD chairman said the Srivari darshans were resumed in June with 5000 devotees and “now nearly 35,000 devotees are begetting Lord's blessings daily.”

Officials are appealing the devotees to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.