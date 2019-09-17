Vellore Institute of Technology to launch tech park

Buoyed by granting of Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag by the Union Government, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Tuesday announced its plans for the next five years like setting up of a technology park and finding a place in the top 500 in the world university ranking.

VIT was the only private deemed-to-be university in Tamil Nadu to have achieved the tag, while the government-run Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) also found a place in the list of institutes that bagged the prestigious tag last week.

“The IoE tag is a recognition for the work that VIT has done in the past three decades. We have been pioneers in innovation and have been focussing on research and collaborating with institutes across the globe. In fact, it was VIT that began getting accredited by foreign institutions for the first time in India,” VIT chancellor G Viswanathan said.

Announcing future plans of the VIT, which has one campus each in Vellore and Chennai, Viswanathan said the institution has set its eyes on finding a place at the top in the list of best 500 universities in the world in the next three years. He also said the VIT has plans to set up a technology park, which is the first for any private university in the country, an institute for higher education facilitators and online learning centre with Unique Selling Propositions (USP).