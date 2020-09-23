Vigilance probe into Kerala housing scheme raises eyebrows

A decision of the Kerala government to go for a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities and kickbacks in a housing scheme raised many eyebrows as both the investigation agency and the agency to come under probe are headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Opposition Congress and BJP alleged that the vigilance probe would be just an eyewash. Congress demanded a CBI probe into the allegations citing that a foreign agency was involved in the issue.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was directed to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against LIFE Mission. While the Vigilance portfolio is held by the Chief Minister, the LIFE Mission is chaired by the Chief Minister.

LIFE Mission, which has been a flagship initiative of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, is caught up in a row over a housing project for the homeless with support of UAE's Emirates Red Crescent.

Gold smuggling case accused and former employee of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram Swapna Suresh reportedly told customs and other investigation agencies about the huge commissions involved in the deal. Opposition Congress later alleged that Rs. 9 crore of the Rs. 20 crore deal was allegedly paid as commission to many in the government.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that he would quit his position as a special invitee in the LIFE Mission task force as he was not given a copy of the memorandum of understanding of the housing scheme with the UAE agency even a month after he made a request.

Despite the mounting allegations against the deal, the government had not made public the memorandum-of-understanding regarding the controversial project.