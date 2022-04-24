Vijayan leaves for US for medical review

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan left for the US on Sunday for medical treatment.

According to sources, the chief minister, who was under treatment at Mayo Clinic earlier, has gone to the US for a medical review. He will be handling files and conducting important meetings online as he did during the previous foreign trips.

Hence, the CM's charge has not been given to anyone else. He is expected to return in two weeks.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who had also undergone treatment in the US earlier, would also be visiting the US soon for a medical review.

