Upset over not getting 'tasty food', man ends life

Vijayawada man takes his own life over 'tasty food' not being cooked by wife: Report

Rao had a heated argument with his wife over food not being tasty

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Vijayawada,
  • Jun 05 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly took his own life over his wife not cooking food to his liking. The incident was reported from Pindivanipalem village in Gudur mandal under Pedana police station limits in Vijayawada.

A painter by profession, Chintada Thirumala Rao was an alcoholic by nature and often got into fights with his wife, Nirmala Jyoti, Pendana police said. The couple tied the know last year and have a daughter.

Rao, on Friday, arrived home drunk and had a heated argument with his wife over food not being tasty. He then left home to go to his friend Gopi's house, a few metres away in the same village, The New Indian Express reported.

Upset over the fight with his wife and food not being cooked to his liking, Rao consumed pesticide the next morning after Gopi left to work. Alert neighbours who learnt about the incident informed Jyothi immediately. She then rushed to the spot and took Rao to a nearby hospital, who was later shifted to Machilipatnam Government General Hospital. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Pedana police have registered a case of suspicious death after Jyothi lodged a complaint.

Vijayawada
India News
Suicide
Andhra Pradesh

