Well-wishers in Hyderabad raise money to buy Zomato delivery boy a bike

A Zomato delivery worker’s dedication to fulfill an order on time has earned him goodwill in cash and kind as Hyderabad citizens pooled enough money together to replace his bicycle with a motorbike.

Mohd Aqeel Ahmed, 21, delivered an order just 20 minutes after it was placed late at night on June 14, peddling close to nine kilometres on his bicycle, The News Minute reported. Ahmed’s effort and professionalism did not go unnoticed by the customer, Robin Mukesh, who took a picture of the hardworking youth and put up an appreciation post on Facebook.

When the post gained traction on social media from some online groups in which Mukesh was a member, he decided to start a fundraiser in order to buy Ahmed a motorcycle.

The fundraiser raised Rs 60,000 in 10 hours’ time and went on to total Rs 73,370 before Mukesh halted the campaign, having collected more-than-enough funds.

Mukesh took to Facebook once more to thank everyone who had contributed to the cause. “As promised, we handed over the keys of TVS XL to Aqeel along with helmet, raincoat, mask packet and sanitizer,” he wrote in a post. “We now hope he will be able to perform his duties more efficiently and support himself and his family and wish him all the very best.”

Mukesh told The News Minute that the bike cost around Rs 65,000, and the rest of the amount collected from the fundraiser would go towards paying for his college fees.

Ahmed told the publication that he did not have a vehicle and had to keep working despite the problems he faced because of his financial condition. “It is a really generous gesture. I have been working for a year now and I have been delivering food on my bicycle throughout. Earlier as well, someone else had offered to help me, but it did not fall into place.”