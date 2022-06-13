Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the fashion designer found dead in her studio?

The death of 36-year-old designer Prathyusha Garimella sent shockwaves across the industry. The leading fashion designer with a studio in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, was found dead in her boutique’s washroom on June 11.

It is suspected that she died by suicide after inhaling carbon monoxide but an official report is yet to be released.

In a note she left behind, she cited ‘loneliness’ and stress and added that she did not want to be a burden to her parents anymore.

Garimella who owned the label 'Prathyusha Garimella' was a self-taught designer who graduated from the University of Warwick and worked with many high-end clients and Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

Her label’s Instagram feed features the likes of superstars, such as Madhuri Dixit, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Parineeti Chopra, Kajol and Vidya Balan and many more.

The 'Prathyusha Garimella Label' was established in 2013 in Hyderabad and since then “carved an ethereal niche for itself complimenting the aesthetic auro of royal allure that the label embodies.” her website says.

Her signature style included floor-length Anarkalis and lehengas, which were often seen per her Instagram.

Many on the internet expressed their shock, including Garimella’s friend and client, Upasana Konidela, who condoled her death saying despite the 'best of everything' she succumbed to depression'.

My bestie my dearest friend.

Gone too soon - Upset/ Pissed / Sad

She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression.

Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes.

We pray for her peace. 🙏#rip P pic.twitter.com/1aOXixKh85 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 11, 2022

Politcal commentator Sandip Ghose’s tweeted 'Another young and talented life snuffed out too early':

This is simply tragic. Another young and talented life snuffed out too early. #PrathyushaGarimella https://t.co/fijPwFWidw — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) June 11, 2022

Actor Lakshmi Manchu also tweeted her condolences saying she was 'gone too soon':

Heartbroken💔

Just can't believe it.... I have known her for so long, she was such a beautiful lady. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones.#PrathyushaGarimella #RIP pic.twitter.com/bhKH8FhRQB — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile Apollo Group Joint MD said it was important to identify the signs of mental health distress early on.