Why Kerala is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases

Low seroprevalence, targeted testing and unscientific relaxations of lockdown are considered to be the key reasons why Kerala, which was once in the limelight for its fight against Covid-19, is now battling to get rid of the pandemic.

Enhancing vaccination and strict enforcement of social distancing norms, even when relaxing the lockdown, are the effective remedies being prescribed by experts. The comparatively low Covid death rate of 0.49 per cent is the lone reason for Kerala to heave a sigh of relief.

With 22,064 more fresh cases with a TPR of 13.53 per cent reported on Thursday, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1.54 lakh, which is 37 per cent of the active cases in the country. The centre deputed another six-member team led by National Centre for Disease Control Director Sujeet Kumar Singh to Kerala to review the situation.

Indian Council of Medical Research's recent seroprevalence analysis found that Kerala had the lowest seroprevalence of 44 per cent. The lack of antibodies among the majority of the state's population is cited as the reason why more persons are still getting infected.

Moreover, the state has been practising a targeted testing strategy right from the initial days of the pandemic, which was mainly aimed at optimum use of test kits. Only those showing symptoms are being tested and as a result, the state's TPR is remaining high.

Experts are finding both positive and negative sides to the low seroprevalence of 44 per cent. So far, 37 per cent of Kerala's population has been vaccinated. Only a small section could have got antibodies through infection.

If lockdown restrictions were not strictly followed the seroprevalence in Kerala could have also gone up and that could have brought down the present Covid figures in Kerala.

That could be the reason why many states and countries that witnessed Covid surge are now witnessing only very few fresh cases. However, such a strategy could have resulted in high number of Covid deaths, experts point out.

A member of the Kerala government's Covid expert committee Dr T S Anish told DH that the low seroprevalence in Kerala indicates that the state managed to curb the spread of the infection.

This indeed helped in keeping the death rate low and the health infrastructure was not congested. Kerala did not witness Covid patients struggling for hospital beds or oxygen. Achieving herd immunity through vaccination is the state's approach in curbing Covid, he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has been facing severe criticism of unscientific lockdown measures and relaxations like the weekend shutdowns and three-day relaxation for Bakrid. While the weekend shutdowns are causing heavy rush in shops on Fridays and Mondays, the three-day relaxation in view of Bakrid led to social distancing norms being thrown to the winds at many places.

It is also considered to be an attributing factor for the present slight surge. Now the state government is again under pressure from traders to lift the restrictions as Onam festival is approaching.

Public health expert Dr V Ramankutty said that often there was a lack of clarity in the lockdown measures of the government. Despite severe criticism, the government is yet to give a proper explanation to the people on the need for the weekend lockdown, he said.