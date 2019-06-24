Will fill TN jails if water crisis not addressed: DMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit the streets against the AIADMK government for its “inefficient handling” of the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, especially in the state capital.

DMK president M K Stalin himself participated in a protest meeting held here and declared war against the Edappadi K Palaniswami government by saying that its days were numbered.

Holding pots on which slogans like "pots are here, where is the water?” were inscribed, Stalin and his colleagues launched a blistering attack on the AIADMK government for refusing to acknowledge the water crisis by being in denial. He warned of a "jail bharo" by DMK cadre if the chief minister did not take enough efforts to stave off the crisis.

“'Yagams' (elaborate ritualistic worships) that are being conducted by AIADMK leaders are not to please the rain god but to save their positions in the government. The government has a scarcity of funds, schemes, jobs, industries, justice, law and order, now include water. But those at the helm are not bothered,” Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, has been reeling under severe water crisis for the past few weeks following drying up of lakes that provide water to the city. The administration has come under severe criticism from the Opposition and general public for failing to take steps to address the crisis.

"This is the situation in Tamil Nadu. The state government, which is in the Centre's clutches, has not taken any initiative to avert such a situation. I am not ready to argue that 'yagams' are wrong. This is not something which occurred all of a sudden. I have been raising the issue of plummeting water levels in lakes in the Assembly for the past one year. But no efforts were made,” the Opposition leader said.