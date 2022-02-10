Will power of man trapped in Palakkad cleft lauded

A day after his miraculous escape from a mountain cleft of Malampuzha in Palakkad district of Kerala, 23 year old R Babu was receiving much appreciation for surviving two days in the cleft.

From Indian Army officials who rescued Babu to the local people of Malampuzha, everyone appreciates his will power. Lieutenant Colonel Hemanth Raj of the Madras Regiment, who led the operation on the mountain top, said that it was Babu's will power that helped him remain in the cleft for two days with hopes of being rescued.

Meanwhile, couple of teenagers who had accompanied Babu in the trekking were yet to come out of the shock. One of them told a section of media that Babu invited them for the trekking. They felt tired after going half the way and decided to return. But Babu insisted on going further and asked them to return, said the boy aged around 15.

There were many visitors for Babu during the day. He was still in a hospital. Babu's mother Rasheeda said that Babu was quite relaxed and taking normal food. There were no serious injuries on him. He is likely to be discharged by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the government decided not to register any case for trespassing into forest land against Babu. The forest officials were supposed to register a case. But Babu's mother Rasheeda urged the government not to register case against him. Considering the family's plight the government decided not to register case, said Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

