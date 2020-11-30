Will take decision on entering politics soon: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he will announce his stand on his impending political entry “as early as possible,” amid indications that he may not take the formal political plunge.

“I met with district secretaries of my Rajini Makkal Mandram. They aired their views. I also shared my views with them. They assured me that they will stand by me whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as early as possible,” Rajinikanth told reporters here.

He was speaking to reporters after a nearly two-hour discussion with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, an extension of his fans’ club, at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam owned by him. Around 300 fans gathered outside the marriage hall on Monday to give a rousing reception to their Thalaivar.

Sources told Deccan Herald that the actor did admit that his health condition may not “cooperate” in indulging in intense campaigning due to the situation arising out of Covid-19. The actor had, in October, admitted that he underwent a renal transplant in 2016, while suggesting that it would be very difficult for him to keep himself immune from Covid-19 if he takes the political plunge and meets people.

“The decision that he finally takes may be disappointing for us. That is the sense we got after the meeting,” a source in the actor’s camp said on condition of anonymity. They added that the actor did explain his health issues to his fans during the meeting.

Speculations that the “decision” may come as early as Monday evening also got credence, as today is the birth anniversary of Mahavatar Babaji, whom Rajinikanth considers his guru.

Rajinikanth had, on the last day of 2017, announced that he will launch his own political party and contest the assembly elections. However, the actor did not take any concrete steps to build his party in the past three years.