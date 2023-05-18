Woman among three people killed in Tamil Nadu cracker blast, CM orders solatium for kin

Three people including a woman died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Expressing anguish over the demise, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims' families.

An unexpected blast at the firecracker making factory in Oorampatti village in Sivakasi led to the deaths of S Kumaresan, R Sundararaj and K Ayyammal, an official release here said.

"I am pained at hearing the sad news about the death of three persons," the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to ensure specialised treatment to S Irulayee, who was injured in the explosion, and undergoing treatment in a hospital in the district.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends, the Chief Minister ordered solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims' families besides Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the release said.