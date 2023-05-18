Woman among three people killed in Tamil Nadu cracker blast, CM orders solatium for kin

Three people including a woman died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.
Expressing anguish over the demise, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims' families.
An unexpected blast at the firecracker making factory in Oorampatti village in Sivakasi led to the deaths of S Kumaresan, R Sundararaj and K Ayyammal, an official release here said.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in
"I am pained at hearing the sad news about the death of three persons," the Chief Minister said and directed the officials to ensure specialised treatment to S Irulayee, who was injured in the explosion, and undergoing treatment in a hospital in the district.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends, the Chief Minister ordered solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims' families besides Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the release said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn
'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled
Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered
Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream
Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai
Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR
Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma